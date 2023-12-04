Best tourism village competition applications close on December 31

The deadline for submitting entries to the Tourism Ministry’s Best Tourism Village Competition is December 31, officials announced on Sunday. Launched on ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27, the National Best Tourism Village Competition 2024 and the National Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024 aim to boost the promotion and development of rural tourism across India. Applications have been accepted from November 15 to December 31 for these competitions.

The preceding National Best Tourism Village Competition in 2023 recognized 35 villages nationwide in gold, silver, and bronze categories. The Union Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, has introduced comprehensive national strategies to enhance rural tourism and homestays. The ongoing competitions are part of these initiatives, fostering collaboration among governments, industry stakeholders, NGOs, and local communities. The competitions intend to stimulate healthy competition among villages and rural homestays, identifying and rewarding exceptional contributions to rural tourism. This approach aims to incentivize communities and individuals for actively contributing to sustainable development goals. The competitions not only have the potential to boost tourism in less-explored regions but also promote community involvement, preserve cultural authenticity, and encourage sustainable practices in the tourism sector.

To ensure effective implementation, the ministry has established the Central Nodal Agency Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay (CNA RT & RH). This agency conducts capacity-building sessions for states to create master trainers, facilitating the propagation of competitions at the village level. The overarching goal is to strengthen rural economies and promote responsible tourism practices.