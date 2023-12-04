Bomb attack on Catholic mass in Philippines kills four

A bomb attack during a Catholic mass in the strife-torn southern Philippines resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and left dozens injured on Sunday. The incident occurred at Mindanao State University’s gymnasium in Marawi, the country’s largest Muslim city, which had previously been besieged by Islamist militant groups in 2017. President Ferdinand Marcos attributed the attack to “foreign terrorists.” The explosion, caused by an improvised explosive device, claimed four lives and wounded around 50 people during the morning service. Authorities suggested the bombing might be a retaliatory act following recent military operations against Islamist militant groups.

Eyewitness accounts described a sudden and chaotic scene, with overturned chairs, shattered glass, and debris in the gymnasium. University student Chris Jurado, who was present during the attack, recalled the rapid and confusing nature of the incident, with people running and falling to the ground.

President Marcos condemned the “senseless” and “heinous” attack by foreign terrorists, while Pope Francis expressed solidarity and offered prayers for the victims. Mindanao State University denounced the violence and suspended classes, deploying additional security personnel. Marawi city Mayor Majul Gandamra urged unity among Muslim and Christian communities, emphasizing the city’s commitment to peaceful coexistence. The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the region, known for its history of unrest and militant activities.