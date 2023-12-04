Chhattisgarh sees widest electoral Gap: 67,719 votes high, 16 votes low

In the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, former minister and prominent BJP figure Brijmohan Agrawal clinched a resounding victory with the highest margin, securing 67,719 votes more than his closest Congress rival in the Raipur City South constituency. Meanwhile, another BJP candidate in Kanker faced a nail-biting contest, managing to win by a slender margin of just 16 votes. Agrawal’s triumph marked his eighth consecutive term as an MLA, a streak unbroken since 1990. He garnered an impressive 1,09,263 votes, leaving Congress candidate Mahant Ramsundar Das trailing with 41,544 votes. Political analysts attribute Agrawal’s success to his stature and dedicated constituency engagement, emphasizing his consistent connection with voters and readiness to assist them.

In the newly elected 90-member assembly, only OP Choudhary of Kharsia secured a victory with a margin exceeding 50,000 votes (64,443 votes). Meanwhile, BJP’s Vijay Sharma emerged as the top vote-getter in the state, securing 1,44,257 votes and defeating senior Congress leader Mohammad Akbar in Kawardha by a margin of 39,592 votes. On the other end of the spectrum, BJP’s Asharam Netam won by the slimmest margin of 16 votes in Kanker against Congress’ Shankar Dhruwa. Despite the loss, Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo of Congress put up a close fight, losing the Ambikapur seat by a narrow margin of 94 votes to BJP’s Rajesh Agrawal. In the overall election results, the BJP celebrated a significant victory with 54 seats in the 90-member assembly, while the ruling Congress was reduced to 35 seats, and the Gondwana Gantantra Party secured one seat.