Complete day closure of Chennai Airport – First instance since 2015 floods

Chennai Airport has officially closed its runway from 9:17 am to 11 pm, marking the first full-day shutdown since the 2015 floods, as confirmed by official sources. The 2015 floods had previously compelled the airport’s closure for a minimum of four days. The current closure resulted in the cancellation of five departing flights and the diversion of 23 flights, with two arrivals also canceled due to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds, rain, and the entry of water from the Adyar River onto the runway. Passengers faced significant delays, and numerous aircraft remain grounded, awaiting improved weather conditions. For those who opted to stay back, the airport authorities have implemented contingency plans, providing food and necessary arrangements.

In response to the recurrent issue of flooding, in 2015, the Airport Authority of India collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology to employ drones for mapping the airport’s geography and the surrounding areas. The objective was to devise a long-term solution to prevent flooding by comprehensively mapping the airport and the nearby water bodies within a radius of 5-10 kilometers. Although the study has been conducted, the findings are yet to be made public, as reported by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to the Madras High Court.