Crispy Accordion Potatoes: A Flavorful and Easy Recipe

Accordion Potatoes Recipe:

Ingredients:

1. Potatoes (medium-sized)

2. Olive oil

3. Butter

4. Garlic (minced)

5. Fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, or parsley)

6. Salt and pepper to taste

7. Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Wash and scrub the potatoes thoroughly. Leave the skin on for added texture.

3. Place a potato on a cutting board and make thin slices along its length, ensuring not to cut all the way through. You can use chopsticks or wooden spoons on each side of the potato to prevent cutting through.

4. In a small saucepan, melt butter and add minced garlic. Cook for a minute until the garlic becomes fragrant. Add olive oil and fresh herbs to the mixture. Stir well.

5. Place the sliced potatoes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

6. Brush the herb and garlic mixture generously over each potato, making sure to get it in between the slices.

7. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the top if desired.

8. Bake in the preheated oven for about 45-55 minutes or until the potatoes are crispy on the edges and tender in the center. You can check the doneness by inserting a knife or fork – it should easily go through the slices.

9. Once done, remove from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes.

10. Garnish with additional herbs or Parmesan before serving. Enjoy your delicious accordion potatoes!