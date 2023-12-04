Cyclone Michaung brings heavy , set to hit AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

The deep depression observed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday has escalated into Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’ and is expected to make landfall along the South Andhra Pradesh coast, specifically between Nellore and Machilipatnam, on December 5. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph. Originating from Myanmar, the name ‘Michaung’ signifies strength or resilience.

As of 5:30 am, the cyclonic storm was situated about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry. The system, moving northwestwards at 5 kmph, is projected to intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Anticipating its impact, the IMD issued warnings for heavy rainfall in southern Odisha and coastal areas from December 4-6, with particularly intense rainfall expected on December 5.

Preventive measures are underway, with the state government placing coastal and southern district collectors on high alert. Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the sea due to rough conditions. The IMD predicts squally winds and has advised ports to hoist cautionary signals. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has canceled 60 trains and established a 24/7 helpline, preparing for potential disruptions. Disaster management cells are active in various locations to facilitate a swift response based on meteorological forecasts and prior disaster management experiences. ECoR’s general manager underscores the importance of vigilance and continuous monitoring for rapid restoration of infrastructure in case of any impact.