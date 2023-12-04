Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against the US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. A positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.28 against the US dollar. During trading it then touched 83.27, up by 6 paise against the US dollar. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 83.33 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 103.21. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,589.61 crore.