Iconic American rock band KISS will no longer be performing live anymore

Say your farewells to KISS, the legendary American rock band, as they have bid adieu to live performances after gracing the stage for half a century. The iconic band concluded their End of the Road tour with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York, where founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, delivered memorable renditions of classics like “I Love It Loud” and “Beth.”

The concert culminated with the band members exiting the stage, making way for their digital avatars to take over and perform “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.” Although the physical performances by the original members have come to an end, the silver lining lies in the continuation of their legacy through digital avatars.

A video released on the band’s official YouTube channel showcases the musicians in motion-capture suits, which were utilized to create the digital avatars. The avatars, featured in the video, not only perform but also breathe fire, adding a virtual touch to the iconic KISS experience.

In the video, frontman Paul expresses, “The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are.” The avatars, a result of a collaboration with Pophouse Entertainment Group, offer a new dimension to KISS’s presence. Gene Simmons emphasizes the potential of technology to elevate their performances, stating, “The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

Following in the footsteps of the Swedish band ABBA, which integrated digital avatars into their concerts, KISS is embracing technology to ensure that their iconic music and persona continue to captivate audiences in innovative ways.