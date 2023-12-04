India and Maldives core group to deliberate on utilisation of Indian Military platforms

India and the Maldives have agreed to establish a core group to examine the sustained use of Indian military assets in the archipelago. This decision emerged following a crucial meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Dubai. The leaders addressed various aspects of bilateral collaboration, encompassing development, economics, and climate change. Discussing the usage of Indian platforms, including helicopters and Dornier aircraft, provided to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), sources revealed that the leaders underscored the necessity to evaluate the “continued usefulness” of these assets during their December 1 meeting.

Sources indicated that the Maldivian side acknowledged the significance of these platforms and recognized them as a crucial element of bilateral development partnership. Both nations will engage in discussions on the operational maintenance of these platforms, operated by Indian military personnel. The newly established core group will delve into the specifics of advancing this collaboration.

President Muizzu, who had previously raised the removal of Indian military personnel as an election matter, reiterated this concern during a meeting with Indian Minister Kiren Rijiju on his recent visit to the Maldives in November. This visit coincided with the oath-taking ceremony of the new Maldivian President.