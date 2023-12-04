India records 28,522 murder cases in 2022, averaging 78 Daily: NCRB report

In 2022, India reported 28,522 murder cases, averaging 78 daily or over three every hour, a decline from 2021 and 2020, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Disputes were the leading motive in 9,962 cases, followed by personal vendettas or enmity in 3,761 cases and gain in 1,884 cases, as per the NCRB’s annual crime report under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The nationwide murder rate stood at 2.1 per lakh population, with a charge-sheeting rate of 81.5. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 3,491 cases, followed by Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, collectively contributing to 43.92% of cases. Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Goa, and Manipur reported the fewest cases. Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded 509 cases in 2022. The murder rate was highest in Jharkhand, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, and Odisha. In terms of age, 95.4% of murder victims were adults, with 8,125 females and nine third-gender persons. The NCRB cautioned against misinterpreting an increase in police data as a rise in crime, emphasizing the need for professional investigations into underlying community factors.