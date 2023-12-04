Intense downpours drench Chennai and surrounding areas

Relentless rainfall persisted in the city and neighboring districts on Monday due to the influence of a cyclonic storm projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5. As a consequence, low-lying areas and numerous residential areas experienced flooding, prompting civic agency personnel to engage in water clearance efforts. Chennai, along with Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and surrounding districts, encountered extensive rainfall since late Sunday, courtesy of the cyclonic storm Michaung.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic storm “MICHAUNG” was positioned over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 210km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 150km east-southeast of Chennai on December 3. It is expected to move north-northwestward, intensify, and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

The adverse weather conditions led to disruptions in rail and air services, with several cancellations and delays reported. Notably, a bridge between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi was suspended due to water flowing above the danger level. Additionally, 14 city subways were closed, and efforts were made to clear uprooted trees at 11 locations. The airport witnessed cancellations, diversions, and a land-related incident in Velachery resulted in a deep pit, trapping some individuals.