Kerala: Railways cancels forty trains due to cyclone Michaung

Around 40 inter-state trains have been canceled by the Railways due to the Michaung cyclone, with the cancellations in effect from December 3 to 7. Cancelled trains are as follows:

Train no. 07119 Narasapur – Kottayam Special on December 3 and train no. 07120 Kottayam – Narasapur Special on December 4.

Train no. 07129 Secunderabad Junction – Kollam Junction Special and train no.07130 Kollam Junction – Secunderabad Junction Special in opposite direction on December 3 and December 5, respectively.

Train no. 07129 Secunderabad Junction – Kollam Junction Special and train no.12512 Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Junction Rapti Sagar SF Express on December 3 and December 6, respectively.

Train no. 12659 Nagercoil Junction – Shalimar Gurudev SF Express on December 3 and train no.12660 Shalimar – Nagercoil Junction Gurudev SF Express on December 6.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad Junction – Alappuzha Express on December 3 and 4. Train no. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Junction Express, December 6 and 7.

Train no. 17230 Secunderabad Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express on December 3, 4 and 5. Train no. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Secunderabad Junction Sabari Express, on December 5, 6 and 7.

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar Junction – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express and train no. 18190 Ernakulam Junction – Tatanagar Junction Biweekly Express, on December 3 and 5 respectively.

Train no. 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Vivek Express on December 2 and 3. Train no. 22503 Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express, on December 6 and 7.

Train no. 22620 Tirunelveli Junction – Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express(via Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha-Ernakulam) on December 3 and train no. 22619 Bilaspur Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Weekly Express on December 5.

Train no. 22643 Ernakulam Junction – Patna Junction Biweekly Express, on December 4 and Train no. 22644 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Express, on December 7.

Train no. 22648 Kochuveli – Korba Biweekly Express on December 4 and train no.22647 Korba – Kochuveli Biweekly Express, on December 6.

Train no. 22670 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express on December 5.

Train no. 22815 Bilaspur Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express and Train no.22816 Ernakulam Junction – Bilaspur Junction Weekly Express on December 4 and 6, respectively.

Train no. 22837 Hatia – Ernakulam Junction Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express on December 4 and train no. 22838 Ernakulam Junction – Hatia Dharti Aaba SF Weekly Express on December 6.