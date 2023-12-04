Learner driver in England’s Worcestershire county pass driving test the 60th time

In Worcestershire county, England, a learner driver endured 59 unsuccessful attempts before finally passing the theory test, setting a record for the highest number of attempts in the United Kingdom. The individual, who remains unnamed, reportedly spent approximately $1,748 (£1,380) and devoted 60 hours to the hour-long test at a centre in Redditch.

Camilla Benitz, managing director of AA Driving School, acknowledged the difficulty of the theory test and commended the learner’s dedication, emphasizing that with the right tools, success shouldn’t come at such a high cost. She highlighted the role of nerves and the importance of understanding the test’s requirements beforehand.

To assist learners in preparing for the theory test, the AA Driving School launched an app, recognizing the value of revision in achieving success. Benitz emphasized that apps like theirs can significantly aid learners.

This record of 59 attempts is close to another individual who failed 57 times in Hull, East Yorkshire, and another who had 55 unsuccessful attempts in Guildford, Surrey, as reported by the news agency PA. The passing rate for theory tests in the UK has dropped from 65% in the financial year 2007-08 to 44% in 2022-23, according to data from the Department for Transport.

In the UK, learner drivers must pass the theory test before being eligible for the practical driving test, making success in the theory test a crucial step in the process of obtaining a driving license.