Met Department reports escalation of cyclone ‘Michaung’ to severe cyclonic storm

On December 4, a deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal developed into the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung,’ projected to move north-northwestward, intensify further, and approach the Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the afternoon of the same day. The latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department indicates that ‘Michaung’ upgraded to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am on December 4, positioned about 90 km East northeast of Chennai. The forecast anticipates the storm’s northward movement, nearly parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, with a projected crossing between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, featuring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The IMD issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with expectations of light to moderate rainfall in most areas and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, including extremely heavy falls at isolated locations over coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on the same days. The persistent heavy rainfall in Chennai resulted in severe waterlogging, particularly in low-lying areas, causing vehicles to be submerged. Traffic disruptions were widespread due to the heavy downpour, leading to congestion in various parts of the city, notably on Chrompet GST Road. Due to the adverse weather conditions, the Chennai airfield suspended arrival and departure operations until 11 pm on the same day. Furthermore, eleven express trains from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday due to rising water levels at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge, triggered by heavy downpours.