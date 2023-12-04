Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday night. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km. No casualties have been reported.

Earlier on November 28 an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan. The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude. Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan at a depth of 10 km.