Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Turkey

Dec 4, 2023, 02:45 pm IST

Istanbul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude  on the Richter Scale struck  Turkey on Monday. According to the  German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake  was at a depth of 10 km.

Earlier in February, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country. More than 3600 people were killed and thousands of buildings  were reduced to rubble.

Turkey is in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The country’s last 7.8-magnitude tremor was in 1939, when 33,000 died in the eastern Erzincan province. The Turkish region of Duzce suffered a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in 1999, when more than 17,000 people died.

 

