Newly-elected Chhattisgarh MLAs set for BJP meeting

Following the BJP’s triumph over the Congress in Chhattisgarh, the party is organizing a gathering of its recently elected MLAs in Raipur on Monday, as confirmed by a party official. Scheduled at 11 am, the meeting will take place at the state party’s headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Parisar. The BJP secured a decisive victory on Sunday, claiming 54 out of 90 seats in the assembly. In contrast, the incumbent Congress was relegated to 35 seats, and the Gondwana Gantantra Party secured one seat.

All 54 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Raman Singh, State Party Chief Arun Sao, Union Minister Renuka Singh, and former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, are expected to attend the meeting. Described as an introductory session with the newly elected legislators, the meeting may also involve discussions on the subsequent steps, possibly including plans for the legislature party meet, the party official stated.

The gathering will be attended by BJP’s Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (also the party’s joint in-charge for Chhattisgarh polls), and the party’s co-incharge for the state, Nitin Nabin.