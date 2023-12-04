Power consumption in India grows to 119.64 billion units in November

Mumbai: Power consumption in India surged to 119.64 billion units (BU) in November. Power consumption reported a growth of 8.5% in last month. Surge in electricity demand was due to festivities and increased economic activities.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 110.25 BU, higher than 99.32 billion units recorded in November 2021. The peak power demand met — the highest supply in a day — rose to 204.60 GW in November. The peak power supply stood at 187.34 GW in November 2022 and 166.10 GW in November 2021.

The country’s electricity demand may touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.19 GW in August. In September this year, it was 240.17 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October 2023.