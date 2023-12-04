Prime Minister Modi sends Navy Day greetings

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes on Navy Day, commending the dedication of naval personnel in safeguarding India’s seas. He lauded their unwavering commitment to duty and love for the nation. Expressing anticipation for the Navy Day program in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, Modi highlighted the historical connection of the location with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, renowned for his efforts in building a robust navy. Through a post on X, Modi acknowledged the steadfast spirit and resolve of navy personnel in all circumstances, emphasizing the nation’s perpetual gratitude for their service and sacrifices. The Prime Minister stated that the navy’s commitment remains unshakable, a testament to their exceptional dedication. He underscored the significance of Navy Day, recognizing the pivotal role played by the Indian Navy in ensuring the country’s maritime security. Modi expressed pride in the navy’s accomplishments and reiterated the nation’s appreciation for their invaluable contributions.