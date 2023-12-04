Qatar Airways to increase flight frequencies to several cities: Details

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways is increasing its frequency to several cities. The air carrier will increase daily service between Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Miami International Airport (MIA) from daily to 10 weekly. The increased services will come into effect from January 13, 2024.

The extra flights will depart from Florida on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using the Airbus A350-1000. QR782, departing Miami International Airport at 22:40, touching down at Doha Hamad International Airport at 20:30 the following day. QR781, will depart from Doha at 01:10 and arriving in Miami at 09:30.

The air carrier will also increase flights to Bangkok, Amsterdam, Belgrade, and Barcelona. The airline will operate 38 direct flights a week to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Thailand. At present, it operates 35 direct flights. The new schedule will be in force from 15 December.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) The Netherlands: This service will see an increase from 10 weekly service to double daily from December 16th.

Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport (BEG), Serbia: Currently served once daily, will increase to a 10-weekly service from 23 December.

Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport (BCN), Spain: The airline will increase its services from 18 weekly services to a tripe daily connection from January 1st.