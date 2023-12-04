Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ surpasses Rs 300 crore in three days

The crime drama “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, has achieved a remarkable gross of Rs 356 crore at the global box office within its opening weekend, as announced by the producers on Monday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the multilingual film was released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. T-Series, the production banner, shared the impressive weekend collection of “Animal,” describing it as a “box office tsunami” with a worldwide gross of Rs 356 crore.

The pan-Indian movie, featuring a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra, presents a violent narrative set against the backdrop of the strained relationship between Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Given an A certificate by the CBFC prior to its release, “Animal” is a production of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.