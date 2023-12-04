Release date set for ‘Housefull 5’

The highly anticipated “Housefull 5,” featuring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to grace theaters on June 6, 2025. Originally slated for a Diwali 2024 release, the film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for his work on “Dostana” and “Drive,” with production handled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Expressing gratitude for the immense success of the Housefull franchise, the producer shared that the decision to delay the release was made to ensure a spectacular cinematic experience. The statement, posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s official platform, emphasized the team’s commitment to delivering an extraordinary story with top-notch visual effects. “Housefull 5” is expected to build on the franchise’s legacy, which began with “Housefull” in 2010, followed by three sequels – “Housefull 2” (2012), “Housefull 3” (2016), and “Housefull 4” (2019). The fifth installment was officially announced in June of the current year.