Southern Railway cancels 120 trains from December 3 to 6

In anticipation of Cyclone Michaung, the Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of 120 trains scheduled to run from December 3 to 6. Officials from the railway have disclosed that a significant number of trains passing through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be affected due to the forecasted heavy rainfall. This will impact both daily and weekly trains traveling from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram to various destinations in the northern part of the country, including New Delhi, Dhanapur, Santragachi, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Howrah.

The operational status of express trains departing from Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram will be contingent on the severity of the cyclone’s impact. A comprehensive refund of ticket fares has been assured to rail passengers, according to an official statement.

Sources suggest that suburban trains along the Chennai-Sulurpettai and Chennai-Arakkonam routes are likely to face disruptions due to heavy rains. Monday will witness skeletal services in Chennai’s suburban sections due to a declared holiday on account of the cyclone, following the schedule observed on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has directed its depots to ready buses for potential operation. However, decisions will be made in consultation with the Chennai Corporation and traffic police, considering the condition of roads before resuming operations. The necessary number of buses will operate based on demand, with services to major bus stands, railway stations, and other destinations expected to continue as usual. Aavin, the milk supplier, has also affirmed that there will be no disruption in milk supply.