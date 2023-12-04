Stock Market: Indian equity indices hit record high

Mumbai: Indian equity indices hit fresh all-time highs on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is the main reason for this gains. Also strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations supported the domestic benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex was trading 1.72% or 1,163.39 points higher at 68,644.58. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 1.79% or 362.95 points at 20,630.85. Top gainers were SBI, L&T, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, M&M, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance. Britannia was the only index loser, down 0.11%.

Also Read: Hyundai India to hike prices of its cars and SUVs

Broader MidCap and SmallCap indices on the BSE jumped nearly 1% each. Among sectors, the PSU Bank index on NSE topped the charts with 2.6% gain. Nifty Bank, Auto and Metal pockets held gains of over 1%. Financial services rose up 1.8% and energy stocks climbed 2%, leading sectoral gains.