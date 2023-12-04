Strong earthquake hits Philippines, 3rd earthquake in 2 days

Manila: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck struck off the coast of the southern Philippines today. This is the third earthquake in the country in last two days. Yesterday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake and a deadly magnitude 7.6 quake Saturday struck in the same region.

Saturday’s earthquake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region. Two weeks ago, a 6.7 magnitude quake hit Mindanao, killing at least 9 people, shaking buildings, and causing part of a shopping mall ceiling to collapse.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world.