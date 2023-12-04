Tea production in India rises to 182.84 million kg in October

Mumbai: Tea production in India surged to 182.84 million kg in October this year. This is a growth of 12.06%. The total tea production in October last year was 163.15 million kg. Data released by Tea Board revealed this.

According to data, production of the crop in West Bengal rose to 54.98 million kg in October. It was at 49.75 million kg in the same period in 2022. Assam also registered a higher crop at 104.26 million kg in October. The state produced 90.72 million kg of tea in October 2022. Assam is the highest tea producing state in the country.

In south India, production was marginally lower at 18.89 million kg in October 2023, as against 18.92 million kg in the same month of the previous year.

Category-wise, production of the CTC variety touched 167.72 million kg in October 2023, whereas that of orthodox tea was 12.98 million kg across both north and south India. Green tea production was at 2.14 million kg.

Production by small tea growers (STGs) stood higher at 95.24 million kg in October 2023 across the country, compared to 78.19 million kg in the same month of 2022.