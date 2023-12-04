Tension grips New Zealand’s Wellington as suspicious packages found outside US and Israeli embassies

New Zealand’s Wellington experienced heightened tension on Monday as police and the New Zealand Defence Force’s bomb squad responded to reports of suspicious packages near the United States and Israeli embassies. The alerts triggered security measures, including cordons and lockdowns, prompting a coordinated effort by law enforcement.

The sequence of events began when authorities received an alert about the first suspicious package outside the US Embassy on Fitzherbert Terrace at 1:40 pm. Almost simultaneously, a second package was reported outside the Israeli Embassy on Brandon Street at 1:50 pm. While there were reports suggesting the involvement of a fake baby covered in blood in one of the packages, details regarding the contents could not be confirmed by an Israeli embassy spokesperson.

Responding swiftly to the situation, the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, working in collaboration with the police, assessed the threat and confirmed that there was no danger to the public. Consequently, cordons were lifted, easing disruptions to pedestrian and vehicular traffic that had occurred as a precautionary measure. Initially, pedestrians and motorists were advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the areas near the reported packages.

The security measures also affected nearby schools, including Queen Margaret College, which were temporarily placed in lockdown. In a statement, the police expressed gratitude to those impacted by the cordons for their patience and cooperation. The incident highlights the importance of a swift and coordinated response to potential security threats, emphasizing public safety and the need for precautionary measures during such situations.