This farm offers relaxation through unique cow cuddling sessions in a Mood boosting therapy

Cows in the East Riding of Yorkshire have taken on a new role as therapy animals, providing cuddling sessions at Arram’s Dumble Farm over the past nine months. The farm, once a dairy operation, transitioned to cow cuddling as a means of diversification after facing challenges in the dairy industry due to market forces. Fiona Wilson, the head farmer at Dumble Farm, explained that the cow cuddling sessions offer a gentle way for people to relax and connect with animals. The initiative emerged as a response to the decline in dairy farming in the UK, with fewer than 10,000 dairy farms today compared to around 30,000 three decades ago.

Facing challenges such as declining milk prices and rising costs, the farmers at Dumble Farm decided to sell their dairy herd in January 2022. However, they retained some cows and embraced the concept of cow cuddling, which has gained popularity globally as a therapeutic practice. Visitors to Dumble Farm can spend 45 minutes sitting with retired dairy cows, stroking and grooming them for relaxation.

Animal therapy, a growing trend in recent years, has highlighted the positive impact of animals on human well-being. Common pet animals like cats and dogs have been recognized for their ability to release hormones and endorphins, contributing to increased happiness, lower blood pressure, and reduced stress levels. Cow cuddling, as a unique form of animal therapy, allows individuals to experience the calming effects of interacting with large, gentle creatures, providing a new way to connect with nature and find relaxation.