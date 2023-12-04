Tightened Security; Vote counting commences for Mizoram assembly elections

Vote counting for Mizoram’s assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday, with stringent security measures in place. Additional Chief Electoral Officer H Lianzela informed PTI that the process was underway across 13 centers in the state. Each of the 40 assembly seats had a dedicated counting hall within these centers. Originally scheduled for Sunday alongside other states, the Election Commission postponed Mizoram’s counting following appeals from various groups due to the day’s special significance in the Christian-majority state.

The counting sequence involved postal ballots first, with EVM votes to be tallied from 8.30 am. Aizawl district housed three counting centers, while the remaining ten districts each had one. Depending on voter density, some seats would undergo only two counting rounds, while most would have five. Over 4,000 personnel were engaged in the process, managing 399 tables for EVMs and 56 for postal ballots.

Polling occurred on November 7, witnessing an 80% voter turnout among the 8.57 lakh voters. The 174 candidates included 18 women, with the MNF, ZPM, Congress, BJP, and AAP among the contenders. Exit polls suggested varied outcomes, from a ZPM sweep to a hung assembly. In the 2018 elections, the MNF secured 26 seats, ZPM eight, Congress five, and BJP one.