Vehicle owned by actor Michael B Jordan crashes into a parked car in Hollywood

Actor Michael B. Jordan’s vehicle was involved in a collision with a parked car on Saturday night in Hollywood, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Sunset Boulevard. The Ferrari, reportedly owned by the Black Panther actor, was traveling westbound on the iconic Sunset Strip when it collided with a parked vehicle. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the collision.

Photos from the scene circulated on social media, depicting a damaged blue Kia with vehicle parts scattered along the road. Despite the collision, there was no indication that the actor was impaired by drugs or alcohol, as per TMZ reports.

The Ferrari involved is a Ferrari 812 Superfast, known for its luxury and high-performance features, with a price range between $310,000 and $690,000. Jordan has been spotted driving this distinctive blue sports car around town; in August 2021, he was seen driving his then-girlfriend Lori Harvey to dinner in the same vehicle.

Michael B. Jordan, renowned for his roles in films like Creed, Black Panther, and Fruitvale Station, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year. Looking ahead, he is involved in upcoming projects, including Creed IV and an untitled sequel to I Am Legend, co-starring Will Smith. The incident serves as a reminder of the occasional challenges that celebrities may face, even in routine situations like traffic collisions.