ZPM secures majority in Mizoram elections, wins 26 out of 40 seats

In the aftermath of the Mizoram elections held on Monday, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is poised to assume power as they secured a significant victory, winning 26 seats out of the 40-member House, according to the Election Commission (EC). One additional seat was reportedly still being led by the ZPM. Among the notable ZPM winners was Lalduhoma, the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate, who clinched the Serchhip seat by defeating his MNF rival J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng with a margin of 2,982 votes. The ZPM triumphed in various constituencies, including Kolasib, Chalfilh, Tawi, and multiple seats across Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, Tuichang, Hrangturzo, South Tuipui, and more.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) secured seven seats and was leading in three, with prominent figures like Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Health Minister R Lalthangliana facing defeat against ZPM candidates. The BJP managed to secure victories in Palak and Saiha seats, while the Indian National Congress was leading in one seat. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who heads the MNF, was trailing in Aizawl East 1 against ZPM’s Lalthansanga, as reported by the Election Commission. The comprehensive counting process, involving over 4,000 personnel, took place in 13 centers, with postal ballots counted first and subsequent rounds for votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The elections saw high voter turnout, with over 80% of the state’s 8.57 lakh voters participating, and a total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, contested in the fray. The MNF, ZPM, Congress, BJP, AAP, and Independent candidates were among those in the electoral race.