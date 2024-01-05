2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Bajaj Auto launched the 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. The new electric scooter is offered at a starting price of Rs 1,15,001 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Bajaj Auto has sold more than 100,000 units of the Chetak electric scooter in India since its launch in January 2020.

The 2024 Chetak has two variants — Urbane and Premium. While the Chetak Urbane is available in Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black and Indigo Metallic Blue colours, the Chetak Premium has Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic Blue and Brooklyn Black colours.

Also Read: Honor launches X50 GT: Price, Specifications

The 2024 Chetak is claimed to have a higher range of 127km (ARAI certified). It has a new 3.2kWh battery. It has a claimed top speed of 73kmph. The Chetak Premium comes with an onboard 800W charger.

The new Chetak has an all-metal body and boasts IP67-rated water resistance with all electrical components. The Chetak Premium boasts a 5-inch TFT display. It can be had with an additional TecPac, offering more features like turn-by-turn navigation, music control, call management and most importantly, hill hold mode. The electric scooter gets a reverse mode as well.

The Chetak Premium is also equipped with sequential rear blinkers, self-cancelling blinkers, left and right control switches, electronic handle and steering locks, seat switches, and a helmet box lamp.

Below are the variant-wise 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane — Rs 1,15,001

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium — Rs 1,35,463