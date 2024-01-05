2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki Motor India has launched its Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser in India. The bike was unveiled internationally in mid-2023. The bike is offered for Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now place bookings at Kawasaki dealerships nationwide.

The new Eliminator is powered by a 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 44 bhp at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.

The the cruiser is equipped with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking system consists of a 310 mm semi-floating front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear, both complemented by dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 10-spoke alloy wheels fitted with a 130/70/R18 tire at the front and a 150/80R16 tire at the rear.

The classic cruiser has a round LED headlamp, exposed frame, and all-black components. The cruiser has a circular LCD instrument console with all the essentials such as a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature, gear position indicator, two trip metres, and more. The unit also has Bluetooth connectivity, which allows it to receive calls and notifications from the Kawasaki Rideology app.