Accession Day: Gulf country declares public holiday

Muscat: Oman has declared public holiday to mark Accession Day. Thursday, 11 January 2024 will be an official holiday for employees in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as employees in private sector establishments on the occasion of the Sultan’s accession to power in the Sultanate of Oman. The holiday was announced upon Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The Ministry of Labour explained that it is permissible to continue working on the aforementioned day if necessary, provided that the employees concerned are compensated in accordance with regulations in force.