Dense Fog; 22 trains running late

On Friday morning, certain areas of Delhi experienced dense to very dense fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 9.4 degrees Celsius, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions in some parts of the national capital throughout the day. Isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi witnessed very dense fog early in the morning, while parts of Delhi were enveloped in dense fog, according to the IMD. The Safardjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am, more than two notches above normal, while the Ridge Observatory noted a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi due to the likelihood of shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions in some areas during the day. The visibility was reported to be 50 meters at Palam at 8:30 am, causing delays in at least 22 trains due to poor visibility, as per railway officials. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.7 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, and a maximum of 12.5 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi stood at 352 (very poor) at 9 am on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI levels between zero and 50 are considered ‘good,’ 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 and 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 and 300 ‘poor,’ 301 and 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’