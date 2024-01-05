Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Ethiopian and Indian nationals win US$1 million each

Dubai: An Ethiopian and Indian nationals won US$1 million each at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Hannan Mohamed Abdurehman, an Ethiopian national based in Ethiopia, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 445 with ticket number 3386, which she purchased online on December 18, 2023. She is the third Ethiopian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Gowda Ashok Gopal, 59-year-old Indian national based in Mumbai was also announced as the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 446 with ticket number 3082, which he purchased online during the Dubai Duty Free 40th Anniversary on December 20. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years, Gopal works as a research and development head for an electronic solution company in Mumbai. Gopal is the 222nd Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

Also Read: IndiGo removes fuel charge, flight tickets to drop by Rs 1000

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Lahiz Mohammed, a 4-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0064 in the Finest Surprise Series 1863, which was purchased by his father on December 16 2023.

Mustafa Wali Mohammad, a 34-year-old Afghan national based in Al Ain won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (White Sand Pearl) motorbike, with ticket number 0183 in the Finest Surprise Series 561, which he purchased online on December 18, 2023. Mohammad is the first Afghan national to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion which was launched in 2002.