ED raids Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday at the properties of Baramati Agro, a company owned by MLA Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. This action is part of a money laundering investigation related to the alleged scam involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank. The searches are taking place at least six locations in Baramati, Pune, Aurangabad, and Amravati, covering the offices of Baramati Agro in Baramati town.

The origins of the money laundering case trace back to an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences (EOW) wing in August 2019. The police initiated the complaint following a Bombay High Court order on August 22 of the same year, directing an investigation into allegations of selling sugar factories in the Maharashtra cooperative sector through potentially fraudulent means and at considerably lower prices than their actual value.