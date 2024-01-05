EV maker Tesla to recall million plus cars in China over software problem

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is recalling over 1.6 million electric vehicles in China due to issues with the assisted driving functions and door-locking systems, according to China’s market regulator. The recall comes shortly after the Chinese electric carmaker BYD surpassed Tesla in sales. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) stated that the recall affects a total of 1,610,105 imported and domestic Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y electric vehicles produced between August 26, 2014, and December 20, 2023.

The recall is prompted by concerns that when the automatic assisted steering function is activated, drivers may misuse the level two combined assisted driving function, increasing the risk of a vehicle collision and posing a safety hazard. Tesla plans to address the issue through over-the-air (OTA) updates to the car software.

The recall also includes 7,538 imported Tesla models produced between October 26, 2022, and November 16, 2023, due to a problem with the door unlock logic controls.

China is a crucial market for Tesla, with the country being both a significant consumer and manufacturer of Tesla cars. Tesla’s manufacturing plant is located in Shanghai.

This recall is not the first for Tesla in China; in 2022, the company recalled over 100,000 cars due to a defect in the rear motor inverter. Additionally, last month, Tesla recalled over two million cars in the United States and Canada over risks associated with its autopilot feature.

China has been actively supporting electric car sales and offering subsidies to promote the adoption of clean energy vehicles. The government aims to have a majority of cars in the country running on clean energy by 2035 as part of its environmental initiatives.