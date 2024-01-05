Honor launches X50 GT: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor X50 GT was launched in China. Offered in Fantasy Night Black and Silver Winged God of War (translated from Chinese) colours, the Honor X50 GT price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for its 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone is also available in configurations of 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, priced respectively at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,900), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,200), and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

The Honor X50 GT features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) curved OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a PWM dimming rate of 1,920Hz, a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, a peak brightness level of 1,200 nits, and HDR10 support. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

The Honor X50 GT is equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back, while the front camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor. The dual rear camera system is accompanied by a dual LED flash unit. Honor has packed a 5,800mAh battery in the X50 GT with support for 35W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The dual nano SIM-supported phone also offers 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS connectivity.