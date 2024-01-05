India reports 761 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

On Friday, India reported 761 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths attributed to the viral disease, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the nation slightly decreased from 4,423 on Thursday to 4,334, based on the 8 am update. Kerala holds the highest number of active cases with 1,249, followed by Karnataka with 1,240, Maharashtra with 914, Tamil Nadu with 190, and Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh with 128 each. Among the 12 reported deaths, five were in Kerala, four in Karnataka, two in Maharashtra, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The daily cases had remained in double digits until December 5 but started rising again, influenced by cold weather conditions and the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. At the peak of the pandemic in early 2020, daily numbers reached lakhs. Over the course of four years, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected, and over 5.3 lakh have succumbed to the virus across the country. The recovery rate is noted at 98.81%, with over 4.4 crore individuals having successfully recuperated from the disease. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Health Ministry’s website.