Indian Railways earns Rs 1.25 lakh crore freight revenue till December 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Railways earned Rs 1.25 lakh crore freight revenue till December 2023. Data released by the Union Railways ministry revealed this.

As per data, the revenue from goods traffic earned by Indian Railways has gone up by Rs 4,626.92 crores to Rs 12,5106.2 crore during April-December in the current financial year. It was at Rs 12,0479.3 crore in the same period last year.

On a cumulative basis from April-December 2023, freight loading of 1,154.67 MT was achieved. It was at 1,109.38 MT during the same period last year. This is an improvement of 45.28 MT.

During the month of December 2023, originating freight loading of 138.99 MT has been achieved against loading of 130.66 MT in December 2022, which is an improvement of 6.37 per cent over last year.

Freight revenue of Rs 15,097.61 crore has been achieved in December 2023 against Rs 14,574.25 crore freight earnings in December 2022. This is an improvement of about 3.59 per cent over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 69 MT in coal, 16.54 MT in iron ore, 6 MT in pig iron and finished steel, 7.23 MT in cement (excluding clinker), 5.07 MT in clinker, 4.26 MT in foodgrains, 5.77 MT in fertilisers, 4.33 MT in mineral oil, 7.70 MT in containers, and 9.76 MT in Balance Other Goods during December 2023.