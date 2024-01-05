IndiGo removes fuel charge, flight tickets to drop by Rs 1000

Mumbai: Leading low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has removed fuel charge on tickets. The removal of fuel charges will lead to a fall in ticket prices by up to Rs 1,000.

The air carrier imposed fuel charge on October 5, 2023 due to a surge in jet fuel prices . The fuel charge has been withdrawn due to the recent reduction in ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices.

‘With the recent reduction in ATF prices, IndiGo is withdrawing the charge . As ATF prices are dynamic, we will continue to adjust our fares and components thereof, to respond to any change in prices or market conditions,’ IndiGo said in a statement.

In October, IndiGo levied a fuel charge of Rs 300 on a sector distance of up to 500 km, Rs 400 on 501-1,000 km, Rs 550 on 1001-1500 km, Rs 650 on 1,501-2,500 km, Rs 800 on 2,501-3,500 km, and Rs 1,000 on 3,500 km and above.

Jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs account for a significant chunk of a carrier’s operational costs. The fuel charge was applicable on the airline’s domestic and international routes.