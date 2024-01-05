ISRO prepares for Aditya-L1 spacecraft’s final Orbit placement on Jan 6

ISRO is set to execute a pivotal manoeuvre on Saturday to position the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India’s inaugural space-based solar observatory, into its designated orbit located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. The spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit encircling Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, offering the unique advantage of continuous observation of the Sun without any disruptions, such as occultations or eclipses. This strategic orbit will enhance the study of solar activities and their impact on real-time space weather.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on September 2, 2022. Following a series of maneuvers, it successfully reached Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), equipped with seven payloads designed to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the Sun’s outer layers (corona) using various detectors. The spacecraft’s unique vantage point at L1 is expected to provide crucial insights into coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, dynamics of space weather, and the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium.