Most venomous spider’s largest male specimen found in Sydney

Wildlife experts in Australia have recently identified the largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider, the funnel-web spider. Named Hercules, the arachnid measures 7.9 cm (3.11 inches) and is now housed at the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast. Previously, park spider keeper Emmi Teni had initially thought Hercules was female, but upon closer inspection, she confirmed it as a male, showcasing some of the largest fangs she has ever seen.

Typically, male funnel-web spiders are considerably smaller compared to females. Hercules was discovered on the Central Coast, approximately 80 km north of Sydney, and was initially admitted to a local hospital before being retrieved by spider experts from the Australian Reptile Park.

Measuring 7.9 cm from foot to foot, Hercules surpasses the size of the largest male funnel-web spider present in the park since 2018, named “Colossus.” This discovery marks Hercules as the largest male specimen found publicly in Australia.

Funnel-web spiders are renowned as one of the most dangerous arachnids globally. They possess venom filled with 40 different toxic proteins, and their raw venom is crucial in producing life-saving antivenom. If someone is bitten by a funnel-web spider, the park advises keeping the affected limb still, applying a bandage, and seeking immediate medical assistance. Notably, the funnel-web spider has been a subject of ongoing research due to its potent venom and the development of antivenom to counteract its effects.