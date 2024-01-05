NASA announces the winners of Phase 1 of the 2024 NIAC programme

NASA has unveiled the winners of Phase 1 of the 2024 NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, a platform that supports early-stage technology concept studies for potential future use and commercialization. The program aims to inspire pioneering ideas and creative approaches that could contribute to future NASA missions. In this phase, NASA is providing funding to 13 selected concepts from various institutions and companies in the United States, with each idea receiving a maximum grant of $175,000.

Among the innovative concepts, one notable idea is the Mars Aerial and Ground Global Intelligent Explorer (MAGGIE), proposed by Ge-Cheng Zha of Coflow Jet, LLC. MAGGIE is envisioned as a compact fixed-wing aircraft powered by solar energy, designed for global mobility exploration on Mars. It features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, allowing it to navigate the Martian atmosphere.

Another intriguing concept is titled “A Revolutionary Approach to Interplanetary Space Travel: Studying Torpor in Animals for Space-health in Humans (STASH),” proposed by Ryan Sprenger from Fauna Bio Inc. This concept explores the potential of mammalian hibernation, specifically the energy-conserving state known as ‘torpor,’ to mitigate the physical and mental health risks associated with space travel. The study involves investigating torpor in animals as a means to understand its application in space health for humans.

The NIAC program is acknowledged for fostering groundbreaking ideas that could contribute to future NASA missions, with the realization that not all concepts may progress to implementation but can still offer valuable insights and advancements in technology. The selected concepts showcase diverse and visionary approaches that have the potential to transform the landscape of space exploration and technology.