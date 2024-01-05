Recipe: Delicious and nutritious peanut ladoos

Ingredients:

– 1 cup peanuts

– 1 cup jaggery (grated)

– 1/4 cup desiccated coconut

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Ghee (clarified butter) for greasing

Instructions:

1. Dry roast the peanuts in a pan over medium heat until they are golden brown and the skin starts to peel off. Remove the skin by rubbing the peanuts between your palms.

2. Grind the roasted peanuts into a coarse powder using a blender or food processor.

3. In the same pan, add grated jaggery and melt it over low heat until it reaches a syrup-like consistency. Ensure it doesn’t burn.

4. Add the ground peanuts, desiccated coconut, and cardamom powder to the melted jaggery. Mix well until the ingredients are combined.

5. Allow the mixture to cool slightly so that it can be handled. Grease your hands with ghee and shape the mixture into small, round ladoos.

6. Let the peanut ladoos cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.