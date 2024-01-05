Reserve Bank of India penalises five cooperative banks

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalties on five Gujarat-based cooperative banks. The penalty was imposed for various lapses in complying with its regulations, with penalties varying from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh on each of them over the past one month.

The apex bank imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the Vadodara-based Shree Bharat Co-operative Bank for non-compliance with its directions on the placement of deposits with other banks by urban primary cooperative banks and flouting its norms on interest rate on deposits directions of 2016.

It imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the Sankheda Nagarik Sahakari Bank based in Sankheda in the district of Chhotaudepur in Gujarat for non-compliance with directions on loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested and also for flouting norms on deposits with other banks by primary co-operative banks.

The central bank imposed Rs 1.50 lakh penalty on the Bhuj Commercial Co-operative Bank based in Kachchh district of Gujarat for not complying with the KYC directions and also for not meeting the interest rates on deposits. The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the Limdi Urban Cooperative Bank based in Limdi in the Dahod district of Gujarat for non-compliance with the deposit rates.

The RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1.50 lakh on the Co-operative Urban Bank based in Parlakhemundi in Gujarat for not complying with the directions on membership of credit information companies and exposure norms and statutory restrictions on UCBs.