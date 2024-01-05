South Korean intelligence claims that Kim Jong Un’s 10-year-old daughter might succeed him

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Ju Ae, is considered the “most likely” successor, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). Kim Ju Ae has been observed accompanying her father to missile tests and military parades, leading to widespread speculation about her potential role as the next leader of the country. This marks the first acknowledgment by the NIS of Kim Ju Ae as Mr. Kim’s heir.

While recognizing Kim Ju Ae as the potential successor, the NIS also stated that it is exploring “all possibilities” regarding Kim Jong Un’s succession plan. The agency’s analysis is based on a comprehensive review of public activities and the level of respect accorded to Kim Ju Ae since her initial public appearance. However, the NIS emphasized the need to remain vigilant due to various factors, including Kim Jong Un’s relatively young age, absence of major health problems, and other variables.

Believed to be the second oldest child of Kim Jong Un, Kim Ju Ae is estimated to be around 10 years old. South Korea’s unification minister, Kim Yung-ho, had previously made a similar assertion about the succession plan in Pyongyang, noting the continuous emphasis on Kim Jong Un’s daughter as a signal of North Korea hastening to showcase succession intentions amid internal challenges.

Kim Ju Ae accompanied her father during the December launch of North Korea’s Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). She was also present when North Korea launched its Malligyong-1 spy satellite into orbit in November 2023. These public appearances have contributed to the growing speculation about her role in the leadership succession.

The NIS’s acknowledgment underscores the evolving dynamics in North Korea’s political landscape and the potential transition of leadership within the Kim family.