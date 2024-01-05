Stock market: Indian equity indices end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher on the second consecutive day on January 5. At close, BSE Sensex was up 178.58 points or 0.25% at 72,026.15. NSE Nifty settled at 21,710.80 , up 52.20 points or 0.24%.

About 1798 shares advanced, 1494 shares declined, and 62 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Ports, L&T, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and LTIMindtree. Top losers included Nestle India, Britannia Industries, UPL, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel.

Among sectors, Information Technology and Capital Goods indices rose 1% each, while pharma, and PSU Bank indices down 0.3% each. BSE midcap index flat, while smallcap index added 0.6%.