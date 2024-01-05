Subway train in New York City collides with another train injuring over 20

A subway train collision occurred in New York City (NYC) on Thursday, injuring over 20 people and causing significant service disruptions across Manhattan during the afternoon rush hour. According to reports by the Associated Press, the accident took place around 3 pm near the 96th Street station when a train, carrying about 300 passengers, collided with an out-of-service Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) train that had four workers on board.

Seven passengers and one crew member were hospitalized following the collision. Authorities have noted that there were no immediate indications of equipment failure, and investigators are now examining whether human error played a role in the incident. Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit for the MTA, explained that the out-of-service train had been stuck.

One passenger, 19-year-old Evelyn Aguilar, shared her experience, describing it as “really scary.” Aguilar mentioned that belongings flew across the train, and she suffered a head injury. Speaking at a press conference, Richard Davey emphasized that while there were no serious injuries, investigating the cause of the collision is a priority: “Obviously two trains should not be bumping into one another. We are going to get to the bottom of that.”

The collision led to disruptions in subway services and raised concerns about the safety of the transit system. As authorities examine the incident, the focus remains on ensuring the well-being of those affected and preventing similar incidents in the future.